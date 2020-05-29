A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Lancaster County until 9 p.m. Friday, according to an alert issued by the National Weather Service.

The thunderstorm watch is also in effect for neighboring York, Chester and Berks counties.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely in much of the county after 5 p.m., according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

Large hail is possible, along with heavy wind and rain, the forecast states.

Rain accumulations through the evening may amount between a quarter inch to a half inch of rain.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Temperatures remain warm with an expected high of 84 degrees.