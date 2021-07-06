Lancaster County is under a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday, along with four other southcentral Pennsylvania counties.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch from 1:30 to 10 p.m.

A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for the development for severe thunderstorms. This does not necessarily mean that every part of the areas under a severe thunderstorm watch will experience severe weather.

Lancaster County is also under a heat advisory, as temperatures are expected to feel higher than 100 degrees. The heat advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday are slated for highs of 98 degrees, according to AccuWeather.