A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Lancaster County until 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Scattered storms are expected to begin mainly after 3 p.m., and some storms could be severe with gusty winds of up to 50 mph, according to NWS. Isolated flooding is also possible, especially in poor drainage areas and urban corridors.

There is a 60% chance of rain this afternoon, increasing to an 80% chance later this evening, according to NWS’ forecast.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, PA, VA, WV until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/grD0TBJmEK — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) June 3, 2021

NWS’ Twitter account also indicates small hail and isolated tornados are possible. A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop. Tonight, the temperature is expected to dip to 63 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely again on Friday afternoon and evening, with a 70% chance of precipitation predicted, NWS predicts. Friday’s high will be 79 degrees.