A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Lancaster County by National Weather Service in State College.

The watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Monday, according to NWS.

Doppler radar indicated around 3:30 p.m. that rain and thunderstorms were moving toward Lancaster County. Heavy rain that could exceed two inches is expected to fall within 30 to 45 minutes, according to the NWS.

Several other counties in central Pennsylvania are included in the watch.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/fpPdvH6GgN — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 12, 2021

Areas including Little Britain, Kirkwood and Wakefield are expected to experience flooding. A flood advisory has also been issued for southeastern Lancaster County.

Motorists are urged to turn around and not to drive into water covering roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, the National Weather Service noted.

Locals are also urged to monitor local radio and television stations for additional information and possible warnings of the developing weather.

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop.