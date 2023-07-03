Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the severe thunderstorm watch issued for Lancaster County.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail are possible in Lancaster County through Monday evening, according to National Weather Service out of State College.

The weather agency has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lancaster County and the rest of central Pennsylvania until 10 p.m. Monday. A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, PA, VA, WV until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/dGW3pU7k11 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 3, 2023

NWS predicts showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. and before 2 a.m. Some thunderstorms could be severe.

The outlook is coming off another week of poor air quality in the county, with the state Department of Environmental Protection issuing a code red air quality alert last Thursday, which has since downgraded to a code yellow and will likely clear even further during the storms.

The threat of rainy weather will persist into the Fourth of July, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and a 30% chance into Tuesday night.