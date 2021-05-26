thunderstorm 080719

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Lancaster County until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.  

Scattered storms are expected to begin mainly after 3 p.m., NWS said. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, upward of 60 mph.  

There is a 30% chance of rain this afternoon, increasing to a 50% chance later this evening, according to NWS.  

In some areas, one-inch hail is possible, NWS said.  

Lancaster County is at a slight risk of severe thunderstorms, which means the storms will be short-lived and isolated, NWS said.  

The biggest threat will be damaging winds, NWS said in a tweet.  

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high near 80 

Rain will return to the forecast on Friday and into the weekend, with rainfall totaling around three-quarters of an inch to an inch-and-a-half, according to NWS. 

Temperatures will drop below 60 this weekend, with a “widespread, chilly and soaking rainfall” expected throughout central Pennsylvania, NWS said in the severe thunderstorm watch.  

