A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Lancaster County until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Scattered storms are expected to begin mainly after 3 p.m., NWS said. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, upward of 60 mph.

There is a 30% chance of rain this afternoon, increasing to a 50% chance later this evening, according to NWS.

In some areas, one-inch hail is possible, NWS said.

Central PA is under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. That means scattered severe thunderstorms are possible with damaging winds being the main threat. Stay weather aware today and have a trusted way to get weather information! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/uUypYnYXiX — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) May 26, 2021

Lancaster County is at a slight risk of severe thunderstorms, which means the storms will be short-lived and isolated, NWS said.

The biggest threat will be damaging winds, NWS said in a tweet.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high near 80.

Rain will return to the forecast on Friday and into the weekend, with rainfall totaling around three-quarters of an inch to an inch-and-a-half, according to NWS.

Temperatures will drop below 60 this weekend, with a “widespread, chilly and soaking rainfall” expected throughout central Pennsylvania, NWS said in the severe thunderstorm watch.