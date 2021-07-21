A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Lancaster County, beginning Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The watch is from 11:55 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to NWS.

A watch means that there is a high potential for thunderstorms. It is less severe than a warning, which means the weather is immanent.

There is a 40% chance of thunderstorms.

Skies will clear up after 8 p.m. with temps dropping into the low-60s.

Thursday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 83, according to NWS.