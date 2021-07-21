Thunderstorm 3 080719

A thunderstorm rolls through Lancaster County, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. 

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Lancaster County, beginning Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

The watch is from 11:55 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to NWS. 

A watch means that there is a high potential for thunderstorms. It is less severe than a warning, which means the weather is immanent.

There is a 40% chance of thunderstorms. 

Skies will clear up after 8 p.m. with temps dropping into the low-60s. 

Thursday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 83, according to NWS. 

