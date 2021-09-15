A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. and includes more than 30 other counties, NWS said.

Storms are anticipated to begin later this evening, according to NWS. Showers are most likely between sunset and 1 a.m.

Some storms could bring damaging winds and heavy rain, NWS said. New rainfall amounts are expected to be around a tenth to a quarter-inch, though more could be likely in areas that get heavy thunderstorms.

Most of the heavier thunderstorms are forecast to go through the northern end of the county.

Heavy fog will follow, with the worst of the fog conditions happening around 2 a.m., NWS said.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected through Friday.

