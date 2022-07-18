Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds could move through Lancaster County and the rest of central Pennsylvania into Monday afternoon.

National Weather Service in State College issued severe thunderstorm watch for Lancaster County and the rest of central Pennsylvania until 10 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area.

NWS forecasts the best chance of storms is between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Central Pennsylvania has a slight chance of severe storms, with damaging winds being the greatest threats.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of CT, DE, DC, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/cg7edJoZcD — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 18, 2022

⛈️ Scattered severe t-storms possible today⌚️ Most likely timing: 2-8 PM⚡️ Damaging wind gusts are the primary hazard 📍 Greatest risk (2/5) over east-central PA ❗️ Stay #WeatherReady #PAwx pic.twitter.com/dR8ulebJUL — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 18, 2022