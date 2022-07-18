Viewfinder 091119
Rain is seen over St. Mary's Church on West Vine Street in Lancaster city as a storm starts to roll through, Saturday, June 29, 2019.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds could move through Lancaster County and the rest of central Pennsylvania into Monday afternoon.

National Weather Service in State College issued severe thunderstorm watch for Lancaster County and the rest of central Pennsylvania until 10 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area.

NWS forecasts the best chance of storms is between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Central Pennsylvania has a slight chance of severe storms, with damaging winds being the greatest threats.

