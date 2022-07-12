Conditions could be right for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop in Lancaster County and other parts of central Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon and into the night.

National Weather Service in State College issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lancaster County and the rest of central Pennsylvania until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The weather agency predicts the best chance of severe weather will come between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, but most of the eastern part of the state has a slight chance of severe weather.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lancaster's forecast. Some storms could produce gusty winds. Today's high temperature will climb to the mid to upper 80s.