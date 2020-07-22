In addition to a heat advisory, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lancaster County.

A severe thunderstorm warning for the southeastern part of the county was issued this afternoon and expired at 4:15 p.m.

The watch will be in effect until 7 p.m. tonight for all of Lancaster County, and includes 23 other counties in Pennsylvania such as Dauphin, York and Lebanon. Areas in Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia are also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Isolated hail, winds up to 70 mph and frequent lightning are possibilities today, the weather service said.

Earlier this afternoon, the severe thunderstorm warning statement said that hail was expected to damage vehicles, and winds to damage trees, roofs and siding.

A severe thunderstorm warning means that severe weather storm conditions are taking place and people should take shelter, as opposed to a watch, which means meteorologists or eyewitnesses have identified severe weather storm conditions.

Click here to read more about the difference between thunderstorms, severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

The National Weather Service recommended moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building and staying indoors during a severe thunderstorm warning.

"Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning," the warning said.

A heat advisory from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. was issued by NWS earlier today. Today's high is expected to be 94, but will feel like 100 degrees or more.