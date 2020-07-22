In addition to a heat advisory, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lancaster County.

The watch will be in effect until 7 p.m. tonight, and includes 23 other counties in Pennsylvania such as Dauphin, York and Lebanon. Areas in Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia are also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Isolated hail, winds up to 70 mph and frequent lightning are possibilities today, the weather service said.

A heat advisory from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. was issued by NWS earlier today. Today's high is expected to be 94, but will feel like 100 degrees or more.