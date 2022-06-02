The National Weather Service in State College issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lancaster County.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the weather agency. Other counties included in the watch are Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Lebanon, Montgomery, Philadelphia and York.

Potentially severe storms that could produce isolated hail, wind and lightning are possible through Thursday evening, according to NWS. NWS predicts a 100% chance of rain this afternoon and an 80% chance into Thursday night.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, PA, VA, WV until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/s1VIa8QfWz — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) June 2, 2022