Severe thunderstorms and winds strong enough to cause damage could hit Lancaster County and the surrounding region this afternoon and evening, possibly dumping enough rainfall to cause localized flooding.

That’s according to a warning from forecasters at the National Weather Service, who have issued a severe thunderstorm watch for more than 30 counties, including Lancaster.

The watch, which began at 2 p.m., remains in effect until 10 p.m. tonight.

Severe thunderstorms could be accompanied by wind gusts of 60 mph or more, forecasters said, and gusts not related to the storms could be as high as 35 to 45 mph.

Those gusts could be powerful enough to blow away unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, according to the warning.

In some cases, driving conditions could be difficult, forecasters said, noting the potential for heavy rain.

“Locally, heavy rainfall is also possible and could lead to short-term flooding, primarily affecting places that can experience rapid runoff,” the warning reads.

Tonight’s low temperatures are expected to be about 48 degrees, a service forecast shows.

There is a slight chance of rain and breezy winds Friday, according to the forecast, which also predicts sunny skies for Saturday.