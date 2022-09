Strong thunderstorms with potentially damaging winds could move through Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in Lancaster County by the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday evening for multiple counties in central Pennsylvania, according to the NWS.

Storms are most likely to begin after 3 p.m., with the possibility of winds up to 21 mph. Showers are likely to continue into the evening and overnight.