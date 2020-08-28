St. Mary's Church Viewfinder
Rain is seen over St. Mary's Church on West Vine Street in Lancaster city as a storm starts to roll through, Saturday, June 29, 2019.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

For the third time in four days, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas including Lancaster County.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for much of southeastern Pennsylvania and surrounding areas, and says storms could produce wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour; quarter-sized hail; and frequent lightning.

Meteorologists issue a severe thunderstorm watch when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms. This does not necessarily mean that every part of the areas under a severe thunderstorm watch will experience severe weather.

