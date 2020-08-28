For the third time in four days, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas including Lancaster County.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for much of southeastern Pennsylvania and surrounding areas, and says storms could produce wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour; quarter-sized hail; and frequent lightning.

Meteorologists issue a severe thunderstorm watch when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms. This does not necessarily mean that every part of the areas under a severe thunderstorm watch will experience severe weather.

Click here to read more about the difference between thunderstorms, severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, PA, VA, WV until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/giWTbTDFZA — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 28, 2020

