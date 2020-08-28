For the third time in four days, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas including Lancaster County.
The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for much of southeastern Pennsylvania and surrounding areas, and says storms could produce wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour; quarter-sized hail; and frequent lightning.
Meteorologists issue a severe thunderstorm watch when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms. This does not necessarily mean that every part of the areas under a severe thunderstorm watch will experience severe weather.
Click here to read more about the difference between thunderstorms, severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, PA, VA, WV until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/giWTbTDFZA— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 28, 2020
NHC has issued their last advisory on Laura--no longer a tropical system, but rather a low pressure w/ showery rains. Her remnants are NOT a major concern for PA, though we will see a few showers/storms this afternoon into Saturday (much of this activity unrelated to remnants). pic.twitter.com/RlO9vKVjzK— E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) August 28, 2020