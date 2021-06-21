Storm Clouds

Dark clouds roll over a farm before a thunderstorm opens up along Meadowvalley Road in Warwick Twp. Thursday April 9, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Lancaster County.

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

The best chance for thunderstorms is between 2 and 10 p.m., according to the outlook. Some thunderstorms could produce wind gusts of 60 mph or greater, along with hail 1 inch in diameter or larger. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Isolated flooding is also possible in areas that typically experience rapid runoff from heavy rain, according to NWS.

According to NWS’s forecast for Lancaster, the city can expect showers and thunderstorms primarily after 4 p.m. with wind gusts as strong as 21 mph. Today’s high temperature will climb to 91 degrees, but according to the heat index, it could feel as high as 100 degrees outside.

Heavy rain is expected tonight, with around a quarter to a half of an inch possible. The temperature tonight will dip to 66 degrees.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags