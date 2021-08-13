The National Weather Service in State College has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of central and south-central Pennsylvania into Friday evening.

The watch will last until 8 p.m.

Slow-moving storms could bring winds of more than 70mph into the evening hours.

8/13 1:28 PM EDT: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of MD, DC, southeast PA, VA, and the far eastern WV Panhandle. Scattered damaging winds up to 70 mph should be the primary threat with mainly slowly moving pulse storms through the evening. pic.twitter.com/EY5uKmT0m6 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) August 13, 2021

Lancaster County is also under an excessive heat warning until 7 p.m. tonight. Temperatures could feel like over 100 degrees, according to AccuWeather.