Thunderstorm 071719

A supercell thunderstorm made its way through the area, right outside of Spooky Nook Produce, Greenhouse & More, at 821 Landisville Road in East Hempfield Township, July 17, 2019.

 Tim Coover

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of central and south-central Pennsylvania into Friday evening.

The watch will last until 8 p.m.

Slow-moving storms could bring winds of more than 70mph into the evening hours.

Lancaster County is also under an excessive heat warning until 7 p.m. tonight. Temperatures could feel like over 100 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

