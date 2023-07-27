Some rain and thunderstorms could accompany the dangerous heat that has gripped Lancaster County.

National Weather Service in State College predicts a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, primarily after 5 p.m. Thursday. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds with gusts as high as 60 mph and heavy rain.

Lancaster County and the rest of central Pennsylvania are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Thursday. A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop.

