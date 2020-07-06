A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m., the National Weather Service at State College said Monday.
Lancaster County is in the area covered, which includes parts of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
The watch says severe weather could include the following:
- isolated hail up to ping-pong size
- scattered wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour
- frequent lightning
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, PA, VA until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/m3Xy00Rzh2— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 6, 2020
Southeast PA has been upgraded to a Slight Risk for severe weather this afternoon. This includes parts of Lebanon, Lancaster, and York Counties. The greater threat for severe weather will be closer to the Philadelphia area. Primary hazards will be damaging wind & lightning #PAwx https://t.co/RICqD4pQoL— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 6, 2020