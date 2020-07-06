file image storm clouds
Storm clouds roll over a farm along East Oregon and John Landis Roads in Manheim Township in this file image from October 2015.

 CASEY KREIDER | Staff Photographer

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m., the National Weather Service at State College said Monday.

Lancaster County is in the area covered, which includes parts of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The watch says severe weather could include the following:

  • isolated hail up to ping-pong size
  • scattered wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour
  • frequent lightning

