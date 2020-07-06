A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m., the National Weather Service at State College said Monday.

Lancaster County is in the area covered, which includes parts of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The watch says severe weather could include the following:

isolated hail up to ping-pong size

scattered wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour

frequent lightning

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, PA, VA until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/m3Xy00Rzh2 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 6, 2020