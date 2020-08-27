Lancaster County's under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 8 p.m., other Pennsylvania counties under the watch are Adams, Bedford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, Somerset and York.

Meteorologists issue a severe thunderstorm watch when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms. This does not necessarily mean that every part of the areas under a severe thunderstorm watch will experience severe weather.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania until 12 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/lFh3n9Bu2r — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 27, 2020