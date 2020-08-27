Lancaster County's under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
As of 8 p.m., other Pennsylvania counties under the watch are Adams, Bedford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, Somerset and York.
Meteorologists issue a severe thunderstorm watch when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms. This does not necessarily mean that every part of the areas under a severe thunderstorm watch will experience severe weather.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania until 12 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/lFh3n9Bu2r— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 27, 2020
5:20pm radar updates: Thunderstorms are moving SE in North Central PA this evening. These storms in the Northern Tier could produce scattered damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado. Have multiple ways to receive warnings today as these storms evolve. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/pueLtPb4dq— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 27, 2020
This story was updated 9:24 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.