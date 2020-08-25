Thunderstorm 3 080719
Buy Now

A thunderstorm rolls through Lancaster County, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. 

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a wide area including Lancaster County that's in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.

"Scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater are possible this afternoon and evening," it says

The area under severe thunderstorm watch includes most of Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland, New York, Ohio and West Virginia. 

Sign up for our newsletter

Click here to read more about the difference between thunderstorms, severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

Tags