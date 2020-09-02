Lancaster County's under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 7:15 p.m., other Pennsylvania counties under the watch are Adams, Berks, Chester, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Fulton, Lebanon, Montgomery, Philadelphia and York.

Meteorologists issue a severe thunderstorm watch when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms. This does not necessarily mean that every part of the areas under a severe thunderstorm watch will experience severe weather.

A rare evening Severe T-storm issuance...effective 6:45pm until midnight...as a couple lines of strong storms track into southeastern PA. pic.twitter.com/XiobbISvoO — E. Horst (@MUweather) September 2, 2020

Radar loop shows the strong storms over the eastern half of #ctpwx moving steadily to the east. By 8:30 pm, most of the storms will be off to the east. Until then, keep an eye to the sky over the Lower Susquehanna Valley. One or two storm cells could make damage. pic.twitter.com/5ryvKx8Xpv — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) September 2, 2020

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, PA, VA until 12 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/BpiifTqFWv — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) September 2, 2020