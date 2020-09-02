Storm Clouds
Dark clouds roll over a farm before a thunderstorm opens up along Meadowvalley Road in Warwick Twp. Thursday April 9, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Lancaster County's under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 7:15 p.m., other Pennsylvania counties under the watch are Adams, Berks, Chester, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Fulton, Lebanon, Montgomery, Philadelphia and York.

Meteorologists issue a severe thunderstorm watch when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms. This does not necessarily mean that every part of the areas under a severe thunderstorm watch will experience severe weather.

