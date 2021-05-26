A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in parts of Lancaster County until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail are expected in Quarryville, Little Britain and other area jurisdictions, NWS said in a weather statement. Those same warnings were previously issued in Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Lititz, Manheim, Akron, Denver and other area jurisdictions until 5:30 p.m.
Damage to trees, roofs and sidings is expected, NWS said.
Strong thunderstorms with small hail and wind gusts of 50-55 mph are possible in spots between Schuylkill Haven to Littlestown, according to a special weather statement.
The warnings come after the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch in Lancaster County until 8 p.m.
Scattered storms are expected to begin mainly after 3 p.m., NWS said. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, upward of 60 mph.
There is a 30% chance of rain this afternoon, increasing to a 50% chance later this evening, according to NWS.
In some areas, one-inch hail is possible, NWS said.
Central PA is under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. That means scattered severe thunderstorms are possible with damaging winds being the main threat. Stay weather aware today and have a trusted way to get weather information! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/uUypYnYXiX— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) May 26, 2021
Lancaster County is at a slight risk of severe thunderstorms, which means the storms will be short-lived and isolated, NWS said.
The biggest threat will be damaging winds, NWS said in a tweet.
Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high near 80.
Rain will return to the forecast on Friday and into the weekend, with rainfall totaling around three-quarters of an inch to an inch-and-a-half, according to NWS.
Temperatures will drop below 60 this weekend, with a “widespread, chilly and soaking rainfall” expected throughout central Pennsylvania, NWS said in the severe thunderstorm watch.