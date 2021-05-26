A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in parts of Lancaster County until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail are expected in Quarryville, Little Britain and other area jurisdictions, NWS said in a weather statement. Those same warnings were previously issued in Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Lititz, Manheim, Akron, Denver and other area jurisdictions until 5:30 p.m.

Damage to trees, roofs and sidings is expected, NWS said.

Strong thunderstorms with small hail and wind gusts of 50-55 mph are possible in spots between Schuylkill Haven to Littlestown, according to a special weather statement.

The warnings come after the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch in Lancaster County until 8 p.m.