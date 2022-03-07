The National Weather Service in State College issued a severe thunderstorm warning in Lancaster County in anticipation of powerful storms tonight.

Severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of up to 60 mph were detected moving east at 55 mph along a line extending from Steelton to Bonneauville at 7:33 p.m., NWS said. The storms could damage roofs, siding and trees.

Areas in Lancaster County expected to be impacted include Lancaster, Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Columbia, Lititz, Millersville, Mount Joy, New Holland, Manheim and Akron.

Portions of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and routes 83 and 283 will also be affected.

People in the area are urged to move to interior rooms on the lowest floor of a building.

The warning will expire at 8:30 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning was also issued in Adams, York, Dauphin and Lebanon counties.