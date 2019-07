At 6:11 p.m., the National Weather Service in State College issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lancaster County.

This storm has the ability to produce 60 mile-per-hour winds, as well as a chance for penny-sized hail.

Conditions could cause flash flooding in areas with poor storm drainage systems.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster County is in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. tonight.

This story will be updated.