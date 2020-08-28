St. Mary's Church Viewfinder
Rain is seen over St. Mary's Church on West Vine Street in Lancaster city as a storm starts to roll through, Saturday, June 29, 2019.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Update 4:14 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 4:45 p.m. includes Strasburg, Quarryville and Gap, according to the National Weather Service. 

Update 3:46 p.m. 

A severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 4:45 p.m. has been issued for Lancaster County and southeastern York County. 

The storms could bring 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts and nickel size hail capable of damaging trees, roofs and siding, the warning said.

Locations included in the warning are Lancaster, Ephrata, Columbia, Lititz, Millersville, Willow Street, Mount Joy, Red Lion, New Holland, Manheim, East Petersburg, Dallastown, Akron, Leola, Paradise, Salunga-Landisville, Denver, Shrewsbury, Reamstown and Rothsville. 

Posted 1:44 p.m.

For the third time in four days, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas including Lancaster County.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for much of southeastern Pennsylvania and surrounding areas, and says storms could produce wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour; quarter-sized hail; and frequent lightning.

Meteorologists issue a severe thunderstorm watch when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms. This does not necessarily mean that every part of the areas under a severe thunderstorm watch will experience severe weather.

Click here to read more about the difference between thunderstorms, severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

