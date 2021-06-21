A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Lancaster County until 10 p.m. Monday.

A severe thunderstorm warning that lasted just under an hour Monday evening expired at 6:45 p.m.

Storms could bring wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail 1 inch in diameter or larger, according to the National Weather Service. Damage to roofs, sidings and trees is possible. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Across Lancaster County Monday evening, heavy winds caused numerous downed wires. At one point, more than 1,000 PPL customers were without power, according to the electric company's online outage map. As of 7 p.m., that number dropped under 800.

The thunderstorms produced widespread wind damage across Adams and York counties, as well.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DC, MD, PA, VA, WV until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9s8Ib6Pidz — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) June 21, 2021

According to NWS’s forecast for Lancaster, the city can expect showers and thunderstorms primarily after 4 p.m. with wind gusts as strong as 21 mph. Today’s high temperature will climb to 91 degrees, but according to the heat index, it could feel as high as 100 degrees outside. Heavy rain is expected tonight, with around a quarter to a half of an inch possible. The temperature tonight will dip to 66 degrees.