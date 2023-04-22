Viewfinder 091119
Buy Now

Rain is seen over St. Mary's Church on West Vine Street in Lancaster city as a storm starts to roll through, Saturday, June 29, 2019.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning in central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, until 9 p.m. on Saturday night. 

Around 3 p.m., the NWS issued a series of alerts, saying severe thunderstorms are predicted in Lancaster as well as the following counties: Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Dauphin, Delaware, Lebanon, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Schuylkill and York. 

Winds are expected to be high and hail is possible, according to Saturday's NWS alert. The NWS suggests moving to interior rooms on the lowest floor of buildings. 

Newsletter

What to Read Next