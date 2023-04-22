The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning in central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, until 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

Around 3 p.m., the NWS issued a series of alerts, saying severe thunderstorms are predicted in Lancaster as well as the following counties: Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Dauphin, Delaware, Lebanon, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Schuylkill and York.

Winds are expected to be high and hail is possible, according to Saturday's NWS alert. The NWS suggests moving to interior rooms on the lowest floor of buildings.