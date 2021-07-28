Lancaster County could see severe stormy weather Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Showers will likely begin after 11 a.m., bringing between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain, according to a NWS forecast. Some of the storm could be severe.

Thursday will see a high temperature of about 82 degrees, NWS said.

Afternoon thunderstorms Thursday could be dangerous, bringing damaging winds and flooding, according to AccuWeather forecasts. About one third of an inch of rainfall is expected.

The stormy weather should clear up Friday, which is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees, though wind gusts could be as high as 25 mph, according to NWS forecasts. The clear weather will continue into Saturday, which is expected to be sunny with a high near 79.

Sunday will see a chance of showers after 8 a.m. that will continue into early Monday morning, forecasts show.