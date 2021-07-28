Lancaster County could see severe stormy weather today, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Showers will likely begin after 11 a.m., according to a NWS forecast. They are forecast to continue through the night.

The Lancaster County area has an "elevated" risk of severe weather, according to NWS. Flooding, hail, gusty winds and an isolated tornado are possible.

⚠️There is an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe T-storms over portions of south-central PA with a damaging wind, large hail, and isolated tornado threat possible between 12-8PM. 🌪️📲📺💻Stay #WeatherReady and have multiple ways to receive warnings! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/ICyQTE7kY0 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 29, 2021

About three quarters of an inch of rain is also possible, according to AccuWeather forecasts.

Today's high is forecast at 82 degrees, NWS said.

The stormy weather should clear up Friday, which is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees, though wind gusts could be as high as 25 mph, according to NWS forecasts. The clear weather will continue into Saturday, which is expected to be sunny with a high near 79.

Sunday will see a chance of showers after 8 a.m. that will continue into early Monday morning, forecasts show.