One woman was grazed by a bullet while she was in her home after someone shot into several residences residences Tuesday night in Lancaster city, police said.

At least two houses in the 600 block of St. Joseph Street were struck by the gunfire, according to police. The shooting happened around 8:22 p.m.

A bullet ricocheted off a piece of furniture in a second-story bedroom and grazed the woman in her arm, police said. She declined medical attention.

Officers had to forcibly enter the other house struck by bullets, but found no one inside, police said.

Several spent shell casings were found on the sidewalk across from the houses, according to police.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

Police said that anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Tips can also be texted, but texting “LANCS” and your message to 847411. All callers and tipsters can remain anonymous.

