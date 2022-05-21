Multiple people were transported to a hospital and a horse was killed following a crash along an Upper Leacock Township road Saturday morning, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A horse and buggy and a vehicle collided in the 500 block of Musser School Road, about three miles southwest of New Holland, at 9:33 a.m., the supervisor said.

The supervisor was unsure exactly how many people were injured in the crash, but said multiple people were transported to a hospital.

A horse also died at the scene, according to an LNP|LancasterOnline correspondent.