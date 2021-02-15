Editor's note: This article has been updated with more recent forecasts.

Lancaster County could see several inches of snow later this week, according to multiple forecasts.

The county could get as many as 3-6 inches of snow Wednesday overnight into Thursday, according to AccuWeather forecasts. The winter storm could also bring between 0.15-0.25 inches of ice.

New snow accumulation of 3-5 inches is possible beginning early Thursday morning after 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College. The snow will transition into freezing rain and sleet after 2 p.m.

Thursday’s storm will likely begin with steady snow in the morning before turning into sleet or even regular rain as warmer air takes over later in the afternoon, according to ABC27 meteorologist Adis Juklo.

The chance of precipitation will be 90% on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will begin to rise Friday, with a high near 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The remainder of the week and the weekend should have mostly clear skies.