Several hundred PPL customers were without power in Lancaster County on Tuesday night.

According to PPL outages map, two pockets of the county were in the dark.

In Lancaster city, a "tripped breaker or blown fuse" affected 3,059 customers, as of 8 p.m., according to PPL. The electric utility company was estimating power would be restored by about 10:30 p.m.

By 8:30, 310 customers were without power in the city, with 10:30 as the estimated repair time.

In the West Cocalico Twp./Denver area, about 70 customers were also affected by a "tripped breaker or blown fuse," according to PPL, with power estimated to be restored by 11:30 p.m.

Nearly 500 were without power in Berks County and border areas of Lancaster County. PPL estimated repairs would be made by 11:30 p.m.

Several other areas in the county's northeast were without power, but only about a dozen customers were affected. PPL estimated power would be restored by midnight and gave no reason for the outages.

To report an outage, text OUTAGE to TXTPPL.

To check the status of an outage, text STATUS to TXTPPL.

For an emergency or downed power lines, call 1-800-342-5775 and press 1 for "power problems."