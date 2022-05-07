Vehicle crash logo 2

Multiple people were hospitalized after two vehicles collided at a Lancaster city intersection early Saturday morning, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The two vehicles crashed into each other at North Cherry and East Orange streets at 12:10 a.m., the supervisor said.

Several people were transported to the hospital following the crash, though the supervisor was unsure how many.

A city police spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email requesting additional information about the crash. 

