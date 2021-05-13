Several Lancaster County high schools are planning indoor graduation ceremonies on the heels of Gov. Tom Wolf's recent announcement that all COVID-19 mitigation orders, except the mask requirement, will be lifted on Memorial Day, May 31.

Without the restrictions, schools are free to hold indoor ceremonies with full capacity and little to no social distancing, as long as masks are worn.

At least six high schools — Columbia, Conestoga Valley, Garden Spot, Manheim Township, Pequea Valley and Warwick — plan to take advantage of that new freedom and hold indoor ceremonies for their 2021 graduating class. Other schools are either hosting outdoor ceremonies or still in the planning phase for graduation.

“It’s a nice way to send our learners off into summer vacation with hope that things are going to be normal next year,” said Bob Hollister, superintendent of Eastern Lancaster County School District, home to Garden Spot High School.

Planning graduation has been a bit of a headache this year, with the state’s health and safety guidance constantly evolving. Then, on May 4, the governor’s announcement came. Suddenly, limitations on events and gathering were no longer a factor when planning graduations, which typically happen in early June. A letter to school leaders later that day from Alison Beam and Noe Ortega — acting secretaries for the state health and education departments, respectively — stated school should, however, “remain vigilant and maintain other mitigation strategies.”

To date, there has been no additional state guidance on graduations or other school events.

Hollister said the administrative team at Garden Spot had various different plans in consideration, from splitting the graduating class in half and having two ceremonies to moving the ceremony to an outdoor venue. The school’s athletic field wasn’t an option, because a project will soon be underway to replace the grass field with synthetic turf.

“That was a welcome piece of information,” Hollister said of the governor’s announcement, “so we were able to move back into our gymnasium.”

It still won’t be your typical ceremony: Masks will be required; students will be seated several feet apart; the air conditioning units will remain on to maintain adequate air flow; and the ceremony is expected to be about a half-hour shorter with one less speech and no performance from the high school band. The ceremony will also be livestreamed in the auditorium and on the district’s YouTube page.

Unlike Garden Spot, Pequea Valley High School was always planning to have an indoor ceremony, but fewer restrictions allows the ceremony to look a little more like a typical graduation, Principal John Trovato said.

For example, he said, students can bring as many as 10 guests, not just four as originally planned, and the entire high school band will perform, rather than a condensed ensemble.

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t feel good to give our graduates that opportunity,” Trovato said of a traditional indoor graduation ceremony.