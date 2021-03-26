Several gunshots were fired early Friday in East Donegal Township during a fight involving a large group of people, according to police.

Susquehanna Regional police were called about 1:37 a.m. to the 300 block of Honeysuckle Drive, where the fight was reported, investigators said in a news release.

People in the area of the fight reported that they had heard gunshots, police said, adding that officers later found bullet shell casings at the scene.

“Blood was also discovered at the scene but no one has come forward stating they were injured,” police said.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 717-426-1158.

Tips, videos and photos also can be sent to Detective Michael Kimes at KimesM@srpd27.com, police said, adding that those submitting information can remain anonymous.