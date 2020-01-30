At least one person was taken to the hospital and several were displaced after a mobile home fire Thursday morning in East Hempfield Township, according to media reports.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m., near Travelo Drive and Duo Drive.

One person was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to media reports.

Red Cross assisted four adults and two children, providing shelter, clothing and food, according to Red Cross of Central Pennsylvania spokesperson Lisa Landis.

A neighbor helped residents escape the mobile home fire, according to media reports.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate.

