Seventh time's a charm: Historical Commission recommends apartments near LGH TOM LISI | Staff Writer Dec 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Hankin Group intends to save a historic tavern and carriage house on the West Frederick Street side of the former YMCA site and develop apartments around them, as shown in this rendering. Provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.