Change is coming for Northwest EMS and its coverage area, as some of the communities that benefit from the ambulance service provider are banding together to solve its financial problems.

But not in 2023.

For the 64,000 residents who live in the 12 municipalities served by Northwest EMS, its first responders will still show up when they call for emergency medical help.

But starting in 2024, the organization likely will operate under a different set of rules.

For one thing, while the employees may be the same, they technically won’t be working for Northwest EMS, which will essentially cease to exist. Instead, they will work for a provider with a different name.

The biggest change, though, will be in how the service gets reimbursed. The need to more effectively pay for emergency medical services prompted the change in the first place.

Currently, funding comes from a mix of municipal contributions, insurance reimbursements and subscribers — people who pay an annual membership fee.

Less than half of the people served by Northwest — 44% — are subscribers. Moreover, Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements don’t cover the full cost of services, some patients with private insurance don’t forward reimbursement checks to Northwest, and some patients can’t pay because they lack insurance or are underinsured, according to Northwest EMS officials.

The current funding arrangement doesn’t cover Northwest’s operating costs, and Northwest anticipates a $500,000 budget shortfall this year. The agency has been dipping into reserves to meet costs.

Northwest EMS and municipal officials in its coverage area recognized several years ago that the current funding mix isn’t sustainable and began looking for potential solutions to stave off looming insolvency for Lancaster County’s third-largest EMS agency.

What they came up with is a version of a joint municipal authority — think of a water authority serving different municipalities.

The idea is, the authority would bill all properties: homes, businesses, retirement communities, schools and other nonprofits. Everyone.

The cost? That has to be worked out over the next year, according to Elizabethtown Borough Council President Marc Hershey, chair of the subcommittee working on the authority model. But the figure kicking around discussions is $75 to $80 per residence. That would be on par with current membership costs of $50 per person, $65 per couple and $80 per family.

Though there are more than 1,300 emergency medical service agencies in Pennsylvania, just eight function under an authority model, though interest has been growing as service providers look to stabilize funding. The eight agencies using the model are all in western Pennsylvania.

Backers of the authority model promoted the model and held meetings to discuss the idea and answer questions.

To get the ball rolling, member municipalities had to advertise and adopt enabling ordinances. Of the 12 municipalities, seven have done so. Five voted against the idea.

Voting for the authority were Conoy, East Donegal, Elizabeth, Mount Joy and West Donegal townships and Elizabethtown and Marietta boroughs.

Voting against participating in the plan were Clay, Conewago (in Dauphin County), Penn and Rapho townships and Manheim Borough.

Hershey said he didn’t expect full buy in.

“We never at the beginning expected 100% participation simply because we’re pioneering new ground” to try to correct the EMS crisis and fully fund operations, Hershey said. “There’s history to show municipalities working cooperatively is not a very easy process.”

Even though five municipalities opted not to participate in the founding of the authority model, Hershey said some have expressed interest in contracting with the authority for EMS service.

Under Pennsylvania law, municipalities have to provide emergency medical service in their communities. So for the municipalities that aren’t joining, it’s either contract with whatever the authority comes up with or find another provider.

The seven municipalities that approved the authority model will have a representative on the authority’s board. The authority will also be able set rates, which will be done at public meetings. And the authority must submit annual audits to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Transparency is one the benefits of the authority model, according to Hershey and other backers.

Of the municipalities that didn’t join, not wanting another layer of government was frequently cited as the reason.

“I think we have great emergency services in Lancaster County. I think we're very fortunate to have Northwest EMS. But I like to keep it simple,” Rapho supervisor Jerry Swarr said. “Fund it out of the general (municipal) budget.”

So what’s next?

While the status quo will remain servicewise, Hershey said the municipalities involved will have to advertise formation of the authority and submit articles of incorporation to the state for approval. He has no idea how long that process takes.

Once that’s done, he said, work will begin on forming the authority board. The authority can then begin holding advertised public meetings and work on by-laws, a budget and a fee schedule.

Under Pennsylvania’s authority act, Hershey said, the authority must set a fee hearing. He figures that will probably happen sometime next summer. An opportunity for the public to comment will follow.

If all goes according to plan, Hershey anticipates the new EMS provider will be up and running in the beginning of 2024.

“There’s so much that’s fluid in this point that it’s hard to pin anything down,” he said.