An SUV crashed into a horse and buggy in Paradise Township on Tuesday night, sending multiple children and an infant to local hospitals.

Emergency services responded at 9:50 p.m. to the 600 block of Strasburg Road, where seven children and an infant were injured according to state police.

State police said there were nine juveniles riding in the buggy. Seven were hospitalized at Lancaster General Hospital and an infant was flown to the Hershey Medical Center with severe injuries. All are stable as of Wednesday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.