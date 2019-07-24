The parties involved in a civil lawsuit filed after a York County boy drowned in a West Lampeter Township indoor hotel pool in 2016 have reached a settlement.

The boy, 8-year-old John Harvilicz Jr., drowned after slipping underwater at a birthday party at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Lancaster.

In a lawsuit filed in February 2017, the boy’s father John Harvilicz alleged that the on-duty lifeguard was looking at her phone when his son sunk underwater, where he stayed for about six minutes before the lifeguard noticed. John Harvilicz Jr. was taken to a hospital where he died.

Harvilicz asked for damages in excess of $50,000 for counts including negligence and wrongful death. The suit was filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas against Willow Valley Associates, which owns and manages the DoubleTree Resort at 2400 Willow Street Pike, the lifeguard, and the Virginia-based Hilton Franchise Holding.

Harvilicz's attorney filed a motion March 27 to settle the lawsuit on undisclosed terms, according to a Pennsylvania Record report published July 16.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Reached by phone Tuesday the attorney, Robert Sachs of Philadelphia, said he could not comment because the case is under seal.

Willow Valley Associates, a developer of lodging, commercial, retail and residential space, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday. It is a separate company from Willow Valley Communities, a residential facility for people ages 55 and older.