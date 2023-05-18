The developer of Lancaster city’s largest affordable housing development in decades hopes to break ground by the end of the summer.

HDC MidAtlantic is moving forward with a $23 million, 64-unit apartment complex at 213 College Ave. after the developer reached a settlement agreement with neighbors who sued to block its construction last year.

The settlement included the neighbors dropping the suit, but further details were unavailable because both sides signed confidentiality agreements.

With the suit no longer looming, HDC is now finalizing its purchase of the property. It hopes to begin construction this summer, depending on when it closes the sale.

“The project is moving forward and has secured all of the financing necessary,” HDC spokesperson Kate Hartman said.

Resolving the neighbors’ lawsuit – which challenged zoning approvals HDC won from the city – was needed to secure funding from a key investor in the project. The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency threatened to pull its financing for the project if the lawsuit did not conclude by May 31.

Tax credits from PHFA make up $1.25 million of the $23.4 million budget for the project, and HDC has requested an additional $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the agency.

HDC’s proposed development would be located on College between Walnut and Chestnut streets, across from the former St. Joseph Hospital. Plans call for the demolition of an existing one-story medical office at 213 College Ave. and construction of a five-story, 67,000-square-foot building in its place.

Units would be aimed at households making less than $40,000 per year, with 12 units reserved for people with physical disabilities.

The project has been approved by the city’s planning commission and historical commission.

The neighbors challenged the city’s zoning approval for the project because of its size and height compared to surrounding homes. In March, a county court judge ruled against them.

The neighbors appealed the decision to Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court. HDC’s attorneys responded by asking the court to require a $3 million bond from the neighbors to continue the suit. That was necessary, HDC argued, because it could miss deadlines to secure financing if the case continued. HDC and the neighbors reached a settlement before a hearing on that request took place.

The lead plaintiff in the case, Jay Rosenthal, did not return a voicemail seeking comment.

Plaintiff Michelle Vonnieda-Lagrassa referred comments to the attorney Eric Winkle, who did not return a voicemail seeking comment.

Neil Albert, who represented the city, said he believed the high cost of continuing the suit led to the neighbors’ decision. The city joined the case because developing the site with a mix of housing is part of its overall housing goals.

“We felt the zoning board was right, and this is important to the city, so we’re very satisfied,” he said.