When it seems like you’ve lost it all, remember what’s truly important: faith, family and a community of friends who will always have your back.

That was the message business owner and Manheim resident Seth Obetz told the 211 Manheim Central High School graduates during a commencement ceremony Friday night at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.

The 1989 Manheim Central graduate described the harrowing tale of his family business tanking after its CEO, Jeff Lyons, committed massive fraud.

Worley & Obetz, the now defunct propane, heating oil and gasoline company, collapsed and all 275 employees lost their jobs. But, with support from the community, Obetz breathed life back into his business by joining forces with an established, York-based company called Shipley Energy to create Seth Energy.

“Many of us would say we lost everything, but the truth is we didn’t lose much that really mattered,” Obetz said Friday, calling the support he received from friends, family and community members the “beautiful part” of his story.

Among the graduates in the Class of 2021 were valedictorian Rachel King and salutatorian Eve Sheaffer. In the graduating class, 122 plan on attending two- or four-year colleges, seven are enlisting in the military and 35 are going into the workforce, high school Principal Joshua Weitzel said.

Student speakers included Troy Peters and Andrew Rajaratnam. Peters spoke of the graduates’ willingness to adapt and overcome through all the obstacles that the COVID-19 pandemic brought over the last year and a half.

“We didn’t (have a perfect year),” he said. “It definitely had its losses and gains. But without the ability to overcome, we would’ve gotten nothing done.”

Like Obetz, Rajaratnam emphasized his love for Manheim’s small, tight-knit community, saying, “Everyone knows everyone, and nobody’s left behind.”

Superintendent Peter J. Aiken also addressed the graduates. He urged them to connect with one another through life, just as they did at Manheim Central. Especially with the division that exists in our nation today, he said, it’s crucial to learn to be a connecter and value relationships above all else.

Aiken concluded his speech with one last directive: “Go make your mark,” he said.