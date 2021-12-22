At least one person was seriously injured in a crash on Oregon Pike (Route 272) Wednesday morning, according to police.

The person, who was not identified, had "critical and life-threatening injuries," police said. Three other people were injured in the crash.

Police are still on the scene and Oregon Pike is closed in both directions near the Warwick Township and West Earl Township line, near Middle Creek.

One person was ejected from their vehicle in the crash that happened at 7:23 a.m., according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. According to 511PA, there's heavy traffic congestion between Bushong and Stone Quarry roads.

The crash resulted in one overturned vehicle, police said at least three others were also involved.

Multiple first responders reported ice on the bridge crossing Middle Creek.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said a reconstruction crew is on the scene and the road is closed indefinitely.