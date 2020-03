A "serious crash" closed part of Lititz Pike between Waverly Avenue and Petersburg Road Wednesday afternoon for about an hour.

Manheim Township police said the road was reopened at 12:34 p.m.

Two vehicles collided head-on just before 11:30 a.m., police said.

It is currently unknown how many people were involved or if there were any injuries.

According to 511pa.com, traffic was backed up from Bluebell Drive to Meadow Lane.

