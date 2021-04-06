A crash involving an overturned vehicle has shut down Route 222 North in Manheim Township on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 11:05 a.m. on Route 222 North near Creek Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Route 222 North is shut down from the Route 30 interchange to the Route 272 interchange, according to Manheim Township police. The shutdown is approximately three miles.

Police said the crash was "serious," and that extensive traffic delays are expected.

According to 511pa.com, the crash involves multiple vehicles.

Police ask that motorists avoid the area and plan an alternate route.