Rt222 crash

Traffic is seen backed up along Route 222 North after the road was shut down from a "serious" crash on Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

A crash involving an overturned vehicle has shut down Route 222 North in Manheim Township on Tuesday morning. 

The crash happened around 11:05 a.m. on Route 222 North near Creek Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

Route 222 North is shut down from the Route 30 interchange to the Route 272 interchange, according to Manheim Township police. The shutdown is approximately three miles. 

Police said the crash was "serious," and that extensive traffic delays are expected. 

According to 511pa.com, the crash involves multiple vehicles. 

Police ask that motorists avoid the area and plan an alternate route. 

