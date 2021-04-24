New Holland Pike was closed for several hours on Friday night after what Manheim Township police described as a “serious” two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred in the 2000 block of New Holland Pike, or Route 23, near Landis Valley Road at the Conestoga River between Manheim and East Lampeter townships, police said in a news release. Initial dispatch reports indicated that the crash occurred at around 8:45 p.m.

The roadway was closed for several hours as investigators determined the cause of the collision, according to the news release.

Updates on the crash will be provided as they become available, police said.