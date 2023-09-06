The dry, hot weather is taking a visible toll on area farms.

Because of an ongoing drought and extreme heat, crops in local fields are dying prematurely, according to Jeffrey Graybill, agronomy educator with Penn State Extension.

Corn, soybeans and alfalfa are planted from the end of the last frost before the growing season until the first frost at the end of the season, Graybill said. This season, their growth has been sporadic, making crop yields smaller and inconsistent in size.

Despite this, Graybill said he doesn’t believe most farmers will have a significant loss in yields, saying they’ll be down but not a disaster.

“Good yield but not great yield,” he said.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Lancaster County from noon until 7 p.m. At its peak, Lancaster County reached 96 degrees, which fell just short of the 98-degree record set in 1922.

Two days earlier, on Labor Day, Lancaster County’s temperature soared to 97 degrees, which not only broke the previous record set in 1929 but became the hottest day of the year. The following day’s 95-degree high also broke the previous record, set in 1922.

Looking ahead to the fall, Fred Ranck, owner of Ranck Family Farm in Strasburg, said he isn’t worried about the pumpkins on his farm. It’s too soon to say for sure, but as long as the pumpkins’ vines remain healthy, the pumpkins will be good to go.

What about farm animals?

Dr. Gregory Martin, poultry educator with Penn State Extension, said for the most part the animals will be able to handle the heat. Farmers can also play a part by moderating each animal’s behavior to make sure it isn’t under extreme stress.

“I think the key part of that is paying attention,” Martin said, providing examples of possible remedies, such as shade, wind tunnels and sprinklers.

Lancaster County is under a drought watch, during which the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection asks residents to limit water use. The entire state was under a drought watch until Aug. 24, when 47 counties had the watch lifted. However, it’s still in effect in Lancaster and 19 surrounding counties.

Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, said this week’s heat wave is infiltrating much of the southeastern United States. Winds to the west are predicted to continue pushing hot air into Lancaster County through Thursday.

Similar to Wednesday, Thursday’s high temperature is expected to reach the mid- to upper 90s in the afternoon, Elliott said. For comparison, average highs for the first week of September are in the low 80s, making this week about 15 degrees hotter than normal.

The trend is likely to wind down Friday with highs in the low 90s, and, according to Elliott, temperatures declining into the 80s as the weekend progresses, with a likelihood of scattered thunderstorms as well.

According to Elliott, a heat wave in early-September isn’t unheard of but has only happened a couple of times in the last century.

“It is highly unusual to experience more than 1-2 consecutive days with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s in September,” Elliott said in an email. “But in this case, we'll get 4 in a row!"